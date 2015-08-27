LONDON, Aug 27 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has hired Antonio Foti to head up its Italian financial institutions debt capital markets business, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Foti previously worked at RBS, where he was a director in financial institutions DCM. He left at the end of July, according to the Financial Conduct Authority register.

He replaces Nicoletta Bertolini, who left in April to join Intesa Sanpaolo, and will report to the French bank's head of FIG DCM Edward Stevenson. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright and Gareth Gore)