UPDATE 1-DBS reports steady Q1 net profit, wealth management outperforms
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - Derry Hubbard, head of global FIG and SSA bond syndicate at BNP Paribas, has resigned from the bank, a source familiar with the details told IFR on Wednesday.
Hubbard, who was based in London and just promoted in April, is taking on a similar position at Danske Bank, the source said.
Hubbard has worked at BNP Paribas since 2005, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.