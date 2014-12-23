LONDON, Dec 23 (IFR) - BNP Paribas is merging its loan and bond origination operations and will create a separate corporate debt platform as part of wider changes to its corporate and institutional banking unit brought by new head Yann Gerardin, according to sources.

Martin Egan, who currently looks after bond origination as global head of primary markets, will see his remit expanded to include loan origination, which was previously run separately out of the lender's corporate banking business.

He also gains a new boss in the shape of Pascal Fischer, head of global markets in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. His previous boss Frederic Janbon was head of fixed income until a November reshuffle, and now advises the board.

The bank will also create a corporate debt platform encompassing both loans and bonds, headed by Renaud-Franck Falce in the EMEA region. Falce, who was previously head of loan capital markets for the Americas, will in his new role report to Bruno Tassart, head of financing solution for EMEA.

Corporate debt origination was previously part of Egan's remit, but under the new structure will move to the new platform. However, Tim Drayson, who previously reported to Egan and who now becomes deputy head to Falce, retains a reporting line to him, meaning that Egan retains some responsibility for corporates.

Egan's other debt silos of financial institutions, sovereigns, supranationals and agencies, emerging markets and securitisation remain unaffected.

It is the latest change to the CIB business since Gerardin took over on October 1. Since then, he has renamed the investment bank to partially separate the servicing of corporate and institutional clients, and divided it into a new global markets division and a separate securities services business.

"CIB is now progressively putting in place the management teams within the business lines," he said in a memo to staff. "These management teams draw on the depth of talent and expertise within CIB in order to best serve our corporate and institutional clients."

According to the sources, further announcements on the Americas and Asia-Pacific region will follow. (Reporting by Gareth Gore, Editing by Helene Durand)