LONDON, July 21 (IFR) - Alexander Karolev has left HSBC to join BNP Paribas as emerging markets debt syndicate manager, according to market sources.

Karolev will report to Rupert Lewis, head of high-grade corporate and CEEMEA growth markets bond syndicate.

He will replace Nick Darrant, who left the French bank in June and will join JP Morgan in September.

Spokespeople for HSBC and BNP Paribas declined to comment. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)