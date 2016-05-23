HONG KONG, May 23 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has appointed David Ratliff as head of financial institutions coverage for Asia Pacific.

He joins from Citigroup, where he was most recently head of investor sales and relationship management for Asia Pacific.

Ratliff replaces Francois Leblanc, who is relocating to Paris to take up a senior management role. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)