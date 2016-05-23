BRIEF-El Ebour Company for Real Estate Investment posts Q1 profit
May 14 El Ebour Company For Real Estate Investment:
HONG KONG, May 23 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has appointed David Ratliff as head of financial institutions coverage for Asia Pacific.
He joins from Citigroup, where he was most recently head of investor sales and relationship management for Asia Pacific.
Ratliff replaces Francois Leblanc, who is relocating to Paris to take up a senior management role. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
May 14 El Ebour Company For Real Estate Investment:
May 14 Mena For Touristic And Real Estate Investment Co: