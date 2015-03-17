LONDON, March 17 (IFR) - BNP Paribas is combining its bond and loan syndicate teams to form a single global syndicate platform, according to an internal memo seen by IFR, in the latest shake-up to the French bank's investment bank under new boss Yann Gerardin.

The changes, which are effective immediately, come after the firm merged its loan and bond origination operations back in December, and mark the third big overhaul to the way the investment bank does business since Gerardin took over at the beginning of October.

Just like the changes to the origination business, the combination of the two syndicate teams is designed to bring greater efficiency through shared profit and loss accounts and closer physical proximity.

The latest changes will see Fred Zorzi appointed as global head of syndicate for bonds and loans, responsible for the combined activity. He was previously co-head of global bond syndicate with Rob Whichello, who is no longer with the bank. Based in London, Zorzi will continue to report to Martin Egan, global head of primary markets and origination.

In Europe, Charlotte Conlan will continue in her role as head of EMEA loan syndicate and will also take on responsibility for the integrated bond and loan European high-yield and leveraged syndicate, reporting to Zorzi.

Derry Hubbard becomes head of FIG and SSA bond syndicate and Rupert Lewis becomes head of high-grade corporate and CEEMEA growth markets bond syndicate, both also reporting to Zorzi.

Nathaniel Timbrell-Whittle continues as head of SSA bond syndicate, reporting to Hubbard, while Nick Darrant continues as head of CEEMEA bond syndicate, reporting to Lewis.

In the Americas, Dan Whalen remains head of loan syndicate and Tim McCann as head of bond syndicate. Both will report globally to Zorzi and locally to Matt Salvner, head of primary and credit markets, Americas.

In APAC, Frank Kwong continues as head of Japan syndicate and Liang Si as head of non-Japan syndicate, both again reporting to Zorzi globally, and locally to Hiroshi Yamazaki, head of fixed income, Asia-Pacific.

Updates regarding further responsibilities within the teams and integration are expected in the coming weeks. (Reporting by Philip Wright; Editing by Gareth Gore, Helene Durand)