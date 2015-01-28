LONDON, Jan 28 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has put three senior debt capital markets bankers at risk of redundancy in a signal its investment bank is about to make the third big reshuffle since Yann Gerardin took over last October, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Global co-head of syndicate Robert Whichello, co-head of sovereign, supranational and agency DCM Alexandra Basirov, and SSA banker Thierry Capelle have all been notified, according to the people, who asked not to be named.

A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment. Whichello, Basirov and Capelle didn't respond to messages left for them. According to one of the people, the risk notifications are not part of a wider redundancy programme.

Back in December, investment bank head Gerardin announced an overhaul of the firm's loan and bond origination businesses. That followed a November reshuffle, when former fixed income head Frederic Janbon was moved aside as part of a wider reshuffle. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Gareth Gore, Julian Baker)