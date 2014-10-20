HONG KONG Oct 20 Christophe Cerisier has left GE Capital to join BNP Paribas as head of loan capital markets for Asia-Pacific, leading to the US firm promoting Rahul Mathur as replacement.

Cerisier, who started at the French bank on October 6, is responsible for leveraged and structured corporate finance, as well as origination of syndicated loans across Asia-Pacific.

His title is managing director and he reports to Christian Charnace, head of investment banking Asia-Pacific.

In his new role, Cerisier will work alongside Didier Leblanc, who heads the APAC loans business following its reorganisation in late 2012 into three vertical groups - loan capital markets, loan syndicate and loan sales. Leblanc continues to head loan syndicate and loan sales, according to sources.

Cho Teng Kooi, who was promoted at the time to head loan capital markets, Asia (ex-Japan, ex-Australia), will now report to Cerisier as will Michael Cheung, head of corporate acquisition and leveraged finance, Asia (ex-Japan, ex-Australia).

Cerisier will be responsible for all loans origination from APAC, except project finance and parts of structured finance, the sources say.

At GE Capital, which he joined in March 2007, Cerisier was head of sponsor finance Asia-Pacific. In September 2010, GE Capital promoted him to a newly created role of head of corporate and structured finance Asia. Cerisier had previously been with Credit Agricole CIB (then Calyon) as head of leveraged finance Asia.

Following Cerisier's departure, Mathur has taken over the reins as managing director and head of corporate and leveraged finance Asia. In September 2010, Mathur was promoted to co-head of leveraged and sponsor finance, Asia, alongside Cerisier.

Mathur joined GE Capital in July 2007 from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, where he was head of leveraged finance for APAC.

At GE Capital, Mathur will continue to report to Stephen Ezekiel, senior MD and head of structured finance for APAC. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)