LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - Tim Drayson, global head of corporate sales in global markets at BNP Paribas, has left the bank, according to a BNP Paribas spokesperson.

Drayson joined BNP Paribas as global head of securitisation in 2005.

He most recently reported to Olivier Osty and Pacal Fischer. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Steve Slater)