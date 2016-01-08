BRIEF-Risesun Real Estate's unit signs agreement on Czech Republic project
* Says its unit signs cooperation agreement with Czech Republic's The South Moravian Region on project with investment worth 2 billion czech crowns ($82.63 million)
LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - Tim Drayson, global head of corporate sales in global markets at BNP Paribas, has left the bank, according to a BNP Paribas spokesperson.
Drayson joined BNP Paribas as global head of securitisation in 2005.
He most recently reported to Olivier Osty and Pacal Fischer. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Steve Slater)
May 15 Egyptians Abroad For Investment And Development Co: