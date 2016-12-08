(Corrects Agarwal's previous role)

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, Dec 8 (IFR) - Harsh Agarwal will join BNP Paribas in January as part of the bank's Northern Europe corporate debt capital markets team, according to a source.

Agarwal was previously part of the European corporate debt capital markets team at Credit Suisse.

He will report to Murray Black, head of Northern European corporate DCM at the French bank.

Agarwal's appointment is part of a bigger drive to further develop the bank's corporate franchise in Northern Europe, the source said.

A spokesperson from BNP Paribas declined to comment.

