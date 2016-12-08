LPC-ECB publishes final lending guidelines
LONDON, May 18 The ECB has published its final guidelines to rein in risky lending practices among banks, mirroring rules already introduced in the US in 2013.
(Corrects Agarwal's previous role)
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, Dec 8 (IFR) - Harsh Agarwal will join BNP Paribas in January as part of the bank's Northern Europe corporate debt capital markets team, according to a source.
Agarwal was previously part of the European corporate debt capital markets team at Credit Suisse.
He will report to Murray Black, head of Northern European corporate DCM at the French bank.
Agarwal's appointment is part of a bigger drive to further develop the bank's corporate franchise in Northern Europe, the source said.
A spokesperson from BNP Paribas declined to comment.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Julian Baker and Sudip Roy)
LONDON, May 18 The ECB has published its final guidelines to rein in risky lending practices among banks, mirroring rules already introduced in the US in 2013.
* ISSUANCE OF 12.28 MILLION EUROS OF UNDATED DEEPLY SUBORDINATED NOTES (TSSDI), REALIZED BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT