LONDON, Oct 5 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has strengthened its
industrials team across Europe, Middle East and Africa with the
appointment of two senior bankers in Frankfurt.
Frank Balhorn joined the French group at the beginning of
this month as head of chemicals EMEA and Sebastian Bihari joined
on the same day as head of automotive EMEA.
Both report to Berthold Mueller, head of industrials EMEA,
who is based in Frankfurt. BNP Paribas has said in the past that
it wished to expand its activities in Germany.
Balhorn joins from Lazard, where he was a managing director.
He has 16 years' experience and has worked in London as well as
Frankfurt.
Bihari has 12 years' experience. He joins from boutique
Moelis & Co, where he was an executive director based in London
focused on the German market and automotives.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)