Aug 11 Investment management company BNY Mellon
appointed Douglas Hymas as country executive for Japan and
general manager of the company's Tokyo branch.
Hymas will be the chief strategist, leader and senior
representative for BNY Mellon's business groups with regulators
and clients and report to Gregory Roath, the company's
Asia-Pacific Head of Global Client Management.
Hymas, who has worked in Japan since 1991, was most recently
president and chief executive of ING Mutual Funds Investment
Company (Japan), a position he held since 2009.
BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York
Mellon Corp.