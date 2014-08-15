BRIEF-Arconic announces willingness to nominate two of Elliott's director nominees to join board
* Postponing its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders from May 16, 2017 to a date toward end of May 2017
Aug 15 Boston Private Bank & Trust Co, a wealth management and private banking company, said it hired Linda Hunter from Simplicity Bancorp Inc as vice president and manager of southern California banking offices.
Based in Encino, Hunter will supervise Boston Private's multiple banking offices and the development of intercompany partnerships.
Hunter, who has 22 years of banking experience, was the vice president of branch delivery at Simplicity Bank, a unit of Simplicity Bancorp, previously known as Kaiser Federal Financial Corp.
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 A crude oil leak in central Alberta's Strathcona County on Friday afternoon came from Inter Pipeline Ltd's Cold Lake regional pipeline system, the company said in a statement on Monday.