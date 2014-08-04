(Adds details)

Aug 4 BP Plc has appointed senior Bank of England executive Spencer Dale as its chief economist.

Dale, currently executive director for financial stability, strategy and risk at the Bank of England, as well as a member of its Financial Policy Committee, will join the British oil company in October, BP said in a statement on Monday.

He will be replacing Christophe Ruhl, who left BP in July after seven years in the job to head the global research team for the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund.

"Spencer's deep experience in central banking and his communications and financial markets background will be invaluable as we look to understand the future of energy markets globally," said Dav Sanyal, BP executive vice president strategy and regions.

Dale will be responsible for advising BP's board and executive team on economic drivers and trends in global energy and will oversee BP's market benchmarks, the Statistical Review of World Energy and the BP Energy Outlook.

