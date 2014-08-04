(Adds details)
Aug 4 BP Plc has appointed senior Bank of
England executive Spencer Dale as its chief economist.
Dale, currently executive director for financial stability,
strategy and risk at the Bank of England, as well as a member of
its Financial Policy Committee, will join the British oil
company in October, BP said in a statement on Monday.
He will be replacing Christophe Ruhl, who left BP in July
after seven years in the job to head the global research team
for the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund.
"Spencer's deep experience in central banking and his
communications and financial markets background will be
invaluable as we look to understand the future of energy markets
globally," said Dav Sanyal, BP executive vice president strategy
and regions.
Dale will be responsible for advising BP's board and
executive team on economic drivers and trends in global energy
and will oversee BP's market benchmarks, the Statistical Review
of World Energy and the BP Energy Outlook.
