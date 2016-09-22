SAO PAULO, Sept 22 Grupo BTG Pactual SA has
replaced Marcelo Hallack as managing director of private-equity
investments, two people with knowledge of the decision said on
Thursday, as Latin America's largest independent investment bank
scales down proprietary investments to protect capital.
Hallack, a Stanford University graduate who joined BTG
Pactual in 2008, will be replaced by Renato Mazzola,
currently the head of proprietary infrastructure investing, said
the people, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of
the matter.
Hallack, who became a partner at the São Paulo-based bank in
2009, shared responsibility for managing BTG Pactual's
private-equity unit with fellow partner Carlos Fonseca, who
recently moved to oversee real estate investments.
Efforts to contact Hallack for comment were unsuccessful. A
media representative for BTG Pactual declined to confirm the
executive's departure and replacement.
BTG Pactual's buyout unit undertook more than two dozen
purchases with proprietary and client money during a half-decade
of active dealmaking led by billionaire founder André Esteves.
The frenzy ended abruptly last November, when Esteves was
arrested for his alleged involvement in a corruption
scandal.
BTG Pactual, which Esteves wanted to build into the largest
independent investment banking firm in emerging markets, had to
quickly shed assets and tap emergency funding from Brazil's
deposit guarantee fund in the wake of Esteves's arrest as
investors fled.
Over the past seven years, the unit committed around $10
billion from the bank's and clients' money to land, company
stakes, property and infrastructure projects. The strategy,
encapsulated in Esteves' definition of BTG Pactual as "an
investment bank that invests," turned on its head after the
buyout unit was forced to sell many of its investments since
November.
The asset sales, however, will likely leave BTG Pactual with
$1 billion in excess capital by year-end. The bank agreed to
further cut private-equity investments when it took a 6
billion-real ($1.9 billion) lifeline from a financial
industry-backed deposit guarantee fund last year, a person
familiar with the matter told Reuters in August.
None of the people said when Hallack's departure took place.
The news were first reported by newspaper Valor Econômico
earlier on Thursday.