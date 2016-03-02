CHICAGO, March 2 Two top grain traders at BTG Pactual have left the company, sources familiar with the matter and traders said on Wednesday.

Larry Greenhall, who had been the head of grains, oilseeds and sugar trading for BTG Pactual in New York, left late in February, two traders and two other sources said.

The sources declined to be named because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Carl Desjardins has also left the company, one of the traders said. Desjardins' profile on LinkedIn said that as of February 2016 he was chief trader in Olam International's grain division, and had previously been BTG Pactual's head global grains trader, ending in January 2016.

A BTG Pactual spokeswoman declined to comment. Greenhall and Desjardins did not respond to emailed requests for comment. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago, additional reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)