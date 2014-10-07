BRIEF-Bank of the Philippine Islands says Q1 net income rose 25.6% to 6.25 bln pesos
* Q1 net income rose 25.6% relative to the same period last year, to 6.25 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ has appointed Jean-Marie Le Fouest as head of its commodity and structured trade finance group within the firm's Europe, Middle East and Africa investment banking business.
Le Fouest will be based in London and reports to Andrew Jameson, head of the EMEA investment banking business. He joins from BNP Paribas, where he spent almost 30 years, including in the trade finance product lines in Paris, New York and Geneva. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.