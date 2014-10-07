The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ has appointed Jean-Marie Le Fouest as head of its commodity and structured trade finance group within the firm's Europe, Middle East and Africa investment banking business.

Le Fouest will be based in London and reports to Andrew Jameson, head of the EMEA investment banking business. He joins from BNP Paribas, where he spent almost 30 years, including in the trade finance product lines in Paris, New York and Geneva. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)