LONDON, May 22 (IFR) - Renaissance Capital has appointed Alexander Burgansky as head of oil and gas research. He will also become a managing director of the firm, which has a strong presence in the sector through its Russian background and specialism in emerging markets.

Burgansky joins from Deutsche Bank and will report to Daniel Salter, head of research, Eurasia.

Burgansky previously worked at RenCap between 2004 and 2010. He left to work at Okritie Capital as head of research before moving to Deutsche in 2014. He started his career at Credit Suisse in 1998 covering healthcare services stocks. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)