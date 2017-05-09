LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - France's Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale has appointed Jean-Louis Rey as chairman of the board of directors, replacing Patrice Ract Madoux, who held the role for almost 18 years.

Rey joins from ACOSS, the French central agency for social security bodies, where he worked as executive director between 2013 and 2017. Since April 2017 he has been Social Affairs General Inspector.

Prior to that Rey spent most of his career in the Social Welfare office, before becoming deputy director of Social Security for the Ministry of Health and Sports in 2006. (Reporting by Matt Painvin, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)