LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - Andrew Jackson has left Cairn Capital to be head of fixed income at rival fund manager Hermes Investment Management.

Jackson was chief investment officer at Cairn, a London-based credit specialist that was bought by Italy's Mediobanca in August 2015. The latter acquired a 51% stake in Cairn from RBS with the option to increase its holding to up to 100% after three years.

In his new role Jackson will report to Eoin Murray, head of investment at Hermes, and be responsible for the development of the credit and direct lending investment teams and a new multi-asset credit product for institutions. He will also sit on the Hermes strategy group.

Before Cairn, Jackson worked at Bank of America as vice president, European credit structuring. He has also had spells at Fitch Ratings and PwC. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)