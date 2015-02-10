(Updates with formal appointment throughout)
By Jeferson Ribeiro and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Feb 10 Brazilian President
Dilma Rousseff on Tuesday named former planning minister Miriam
Belchior to run state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal
, the latest move in a broad reshuffle of her economic
team.
Belchior, who replaces Jorge Hereda at the helm of Brazil's
largest mortgage lender, will take office on Feb. 23, according
to a statement by Rousseff's office. Hereda will stay at Caixa
until Belchior forms a new management team, the statement added.
Reuters reported earlier in the day, citing two sources,
that Belchior was Rousseff's top choice to run Brasilia-based
Caixa. During her first term, Rousseff used Caixa and fellow
state banks as policy tools to stimulate access to credit and
slash borrowing costs to jumpstart economic growth.
Belchior's appointment comes as concerns mount that years of
rapid growth in Caixa's loan book could hammer the bank's
capital position and trigger a jump in defaults. During her four
years in the cabinet, Belchior was seen as a loyal Rousseff foot
soldier.
In December, Rousseff said she first favored an initial
public offering of Caixa, which could happen within the next 18
months. According to the earlier Reuters report, neither source
knew whether Belchior, who has a degree in food processing and a
masters in public administration, plans to sponsor Caixa's
listing.
Under Hereda, who took office in 2011, Caixa more than
doubled its assets and lending and entered segments in which the
bank had little loan origination experience, such as corporate
and infrastructure lending.
Speculation over his replacement has left the bank
"paralyzed" since Rousseff won reelection at the end of October,
one of the sources noted.
(Additional reporting by Aluísio Alves in Brasilia; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Andre Grenon)