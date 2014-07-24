July 24 Financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald Europe appointed Eric Bourguignon director of consumer & retail in its corporate finance team.

Bourguignon will focus on M&A and Equity Capital Markets opportunities in the retail and luxury goods sector.

Bourguignon joins Cantor Fitzgerald from HSBC Investment Bank where he served as senior vice president on the retail coverage team, advising both private equity and corporate clients on a broad range of transactions.