BRIEF-Magyar Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.05
* Net interest and dividend income increased $429,000 to $4.5 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qahewb) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Oct 20 (IFR) - Cantor Fitzgerald Europe has appointed Jonathan Richards as an equity research analyst on the financial institutions team, focused on covering listed asset and wealth managers.
Richards joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he covered UK and European diversified financials and was the primary analyst on a number of stocks. Prior to that, he covered the diversified financials space at UBS in London. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Tuesday: ** Tyson Foods Inc, the No. 1 U.S. meat processor, said it would buy packaged sandwich supplier AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc for about $3.2 billion in cash, to expand its fast-growing portfolio of prepared foods. ** Straight Path Communications Inc said it received a $104.64 per-share all-stock buyout offer from a "multi-national telecommunications company", topping AT&T Inc's o