NEW YORK, April 1 (IFR) - Financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald has added emerging markets veterans Dray Simpson, Alex Yulman and Michael Barfoot to its debt capital markets sales and trading team.

All three join the firm as managing directors and will report to Charles Cortellesi and Erich Bauer-Rowe, the firm's co-heads of emerging markets DCM.

Simpson, who previously held positions at Deutsche Bank, Alcantara Asset Management and Dragon Capital, will work in Cantor Fitzgerald's London office, while Yulman and Barfoot will be based in New York.

Yulman comes from Morgan Stanley, where he served on the emerging markets trading desk after holding senior positions at Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, and ABN AMRO.

Barfoot, previously a trader of Latin American sovereign credits at BNP Paribas, also held the position of vice president at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)