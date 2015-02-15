DUBAI Feb 15 Commercial Bank International (CBI), the Abu Dhabi-listed lender, has appointed Mark Robinson as its new chief executive, it said on Sunday.

Robinson joins from ANZ Banking Group, where he was chief executive for Europe, Middle East and America, CBI said in a statement.

He replaces Kris Babicci, who stepped down from the post in October.

Qatar National Bank, the largest bank in the Gulf, owns a 40 percent stake in CBI. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)