LONDON, Sept 3 Investment banking and advisory
firm Centerview Partners has recruited the former head of the
body responsible for Britain's stakes in nationalised banks and
a senior UBS banker to boost its London presence.
Centerview said on Wednesday that Robin Budenberg, who
advised the UK government on its bail-out of banks in 2008 and
then served as CEO and chairman of UK Financial Investments
(UKFI) - which held Britain's investments in RBS and
Lloyds - will join as chairman of Centerview London.
Budenberg has spent most of his career at S.G. Warburg and UBS.
Centerview said Nick Reid would also join as a partner from
UBS, where he was co-head of the European business. He
previously worked at Goldman Sachs and Schroders.
Centerview, founded in 2006 and headquartered in New York,
has offices in London, Los Angeles and San Francisco, advising
on mergers and acquisitions, defence strategies, capital
allocation and balance sheet restructuring, and general
corporate matters.
