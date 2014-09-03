LONDON, Sept 3 Investment banking and advisory firm Centerview Partners has recruited the former head of the body responsible for Britain's stakes in nationalised banks and a senior UBS banker to boost its London presence.

Centerview said on Wednesday that Robin Budenberg, who advised the UK government on its bail-out of banks in 2008 and then served as CEO and chairman of UK Financial Investments (UKFI) - which held Britain's investments in RBS and Lloyds - will join as chairman of Centerview London. Budenberg has spent most of his career at S.G. Warburg and UBS.

Centerview said Nick Reid would also join as a partner from UBS, where he was co-head of the European business. He previously worked at Goldman Sachs and Schroders.

Centerview, founded in 2006 and headquartered in New York, has offices in London, Los Angeles and San Francisco, advising on mergers and acquisitions, defence strategies, capital allocation and balance sheet restructuring, and general corporate matters. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Susan Fenton)