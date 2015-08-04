LONDON Aug 4 Cheyne Capital Management partner John Hyman has left the hedge fund after less than a year at the London-based firm, records with Britain's Financial Conduct Authority showed.

Hyman, who was part of the $5 billion hedge fund firm's equities team, had rejoined Cheyne Capital last year. He had previously worked for the fund between 2010 and 2011.

Cheyne's equities team will continue to report to Jonathan Lourie, the firm's founder and chief executive officer.

A spokesman confirmed the departure of Hyman when contacted by Reuters, but declined to comment further. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)