HONG KONG, July 21 China Renaissance Securities
has hired former JPMorgan banker Yang Diao as co-head of
investment banking, alongside Jason Lam who joined the firm last
year, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.
Diao has left JPMorgan and will join boutique investment
bank China Renaissance on October 15th, the memo said.
Diao and Lam will report to China Renaissance chairman and
CEO Fan Bao.
A spokesman for China Renaissance declined to comment.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Stephen Coates)