LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - Peter Cirenza, who spent 20 years
at Goldman Sachs until 2009, has returned to the financial
markets as head of London operations at Tikehau Capital.
The Paris-based fund manager with €10bn under management has
specialised in alternative and debt-based strategies on
continental Europe to date.
Cirenza starts with immediate effect. He will focus on
private debt, real estate and private equity strategies, working
closely with chairman Peter Levene, whose NBNK vehicle
unsuccessfully bid for Lloyds Banking Group’s TSB branches in
2013.
Cirenza has been a member of Tikehau Capital’s advisory
board since 2005, when he was still a partner at Goldman Sachs
focusing on principal finance and special situations as well as
M&A and structured finance. In 2009 he became a lecturer at the
London School of Economics.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)