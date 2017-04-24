LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - Peter Cirenza, who spent 20 years at Goldman Sachs until 2009, has returned to the financial markets as head of London operations at Tikehau Capital.

The Paris-based fund manager with €10bn under management has specialised in alternative and debt-based strategies on continental Europe to date.

Cirenza starts with immediate effect. He will focus on private debt, real estate and private equity strategies, working closely with chairman Peter Levene, whose NBNK vehicle unsuccessfully bid for Lloyds Banking Group’s TSB branches in 2013.

Cirenza has been a member of Tikehau Capital’s advisory board since 2005, when he was still a partner at Goldman Sachs focusing on principal finance and special situations as well as M&A and structured finance. In 2009 he became a lecturer at the London School of Economics. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)