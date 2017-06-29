MOVES-Citi adds to electronic equities team

LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Citigroup has made several appointments to its equities electronic execution team, hiring Joseph Sidibe as a senior salesperson from Bank of America Merrill Lynch as well as Phoebe Nockolds from Liquidnet and Rupert Dransfield from HSBC.

Sidibe was responsible for electronic sales on continental Europe at BAML. He will focus on selling electronic trading solutions to institutional clients. Nockolds will be an execution advisory services specialist in the same team.