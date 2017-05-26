WRAPUP 2-U.S. new home sales jump, median price surges to record high
WASHINGTON, June 23 New U.S. single-family home sales rose in May and the median sales price surged to an all-time high, suggesting the housing market had regained momentum.
LONDON, May 26 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Matt Watson as head of its multi-asset group for Europe, Middle East and Africa, giving him regional oversight of the division responsible for cross-asset structuring and product development.
Citigroup said in a memo to staff the role will be in addition to his current position as global head of issuance solutions. Wilson has been at Citigroup for 19 years. (Reporting by Steve Slater)
* Fitch says U.S. Banks resilient under DFAST despite market stress