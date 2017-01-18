SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.

He was most recently head of DCM origination there, having joined the bank in 2010 from Daiwa, where he worked in London and Australia.

In his previous role, Campbell worked alongside James Arnold, head of Australian DCM syndicate, but in December Arnold was named head of Citi's Asia Pacific DCM syndicate in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)