LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Vincent
Folliot and Alessandro Amicucci as co-heads of strategic equity
solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Folliot joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he
was in charge of a similar business in France, Benelux, Latin
America and Iberia. He has also worked at Deutsche Bank.
Amicucci is already working at Citi and has been in charge
of corporate equity derivatives for Southern Europe since 2009.
He previously worked at Morgan Stanley.
Both will be based in London and report to Tim Gately, head
of European equities, and Stephen Roti, global head of corporate
equity derivatives.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)