LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Simon Francis
from Credit Suisse to co-head its leverage finance business in
Europe, Middle East and Africa, and made several promotions in
its capital management and loans businesses.
Francis will report to Philip Drury, head of capital markets
origination for EMEA, according to a memo sent to staff on
Monday. Francis was most recently head of leverage finance
capital markets at Credit Suisse.
Drury said Citi will continue to invest in its EMEA leverage
finance business and make further announcements in due course.
The memo said Richard Basham has been appointed as the new
head of global capital management for EMEA. Basham has been
involved in Citi's capital markets origination business for 27
years and was previously head of EMEA leverage finance and
loans.
Paul Gibbs and Rizwan Shaikh have also been appointed
co-heads of EMEA loans. Gibbs has been at Citi for 22 years,
most recently as head of western European loans. Shaikh has been
with the bank for 19 years, most recently as head of CEEMEA
loans.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)