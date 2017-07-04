FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
MOVES-Citi hires Smolen to head EMEA exotic equities trading
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
North Korea says its missile can carry nuclear warhead
NORTH KOREA
North Korea says its missile can carry nuclear warhead
Arab states to deliver verdict on Qatar as compromise elusive
world
Arab states to deliver verdict on Qatar as compromise elusive
Keys rooting for Kvitova to conquer on comeback
Wimbledon
Keys rooting for Kvitova to conquer on comeback
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 4, 2017 / 11:10 AM / in a day

MOVES-Citi hires Smolen to head EMEA exotic equities trading

By Steve Slater

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Robert Smolen from JP Morgan to head its exotic equity derivatives trading for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smolen most recently managed JP Morgan’s index correlation and hybrid trading books and will be based in London, according to a memo sent to staff and seen by IFR.

It said Citi's global hybrids trading team will report to Smolen to bring the hybrids and exotics trading teams closer together.

The memo said Rob Pitcher and Cornelius Griffin have been named as global co-heads of exotic equity derivative trading, taking over from Emmanuel Girod, the head of equity exotic trading who left the bank in April. Pitcher was head of EMEA exotic equity trading and Griffin had the corresponding role in North America.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.