NEW YORK May 10 (Reuters LPC) - Citigroup has named Faraz Naseer head of US high-yield trading, and Fran Sutter and Michael Schechter co-heads of US loan trading, sources said.

The changes follow the departure earlier this year of James Nessel, previously head of US high-yield trading at the bank, sources said.

A Citigroup spokesperson declined to comment.

Citigroup has also hired Kelly Maier as a credit trader focused on high yield and credit default swaps, according to sources.

Maier, who previously worked at Citigroup, also worked at Goldman Sachs, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) records. He joined Trumid Financial, the electronic corporate bond trading platform, last year, according to FINRA records.

Maier, who declined to comment, reports to Naseer, sources said. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)