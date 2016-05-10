By Kristen Haunss
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 10 (Reuters LPC) - Citigroup has named Faraz
Naseer head of US high-yield trading, and Fran Sutter and
Michael Schechter co-heads of US loan trading, sources said.
The changes follow the departure earlier this year of James
Nessel, previously head of US high-yield trading at the bank,
sources said.
A Citigroup spokesperson declined to comment.
Citigroup has also hired Kelly Maier as a credit trader
focused on high yield and credit default swaps, according to
sources.
Maier, who previously worked at Citigroup, also worked at
Goldman Sachs, according to Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA) records. He joined Trumid Financial, the
electronic corporate bond trading platform, last year, according
to FINRA records.
Maier, who declined to comment, reports to Naseer, sources
said.
