FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 19 hours
MOVES-Citi promotes Raja to EMEA head of credit trading
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
At odds wth Trump, emerging giants back Paris deal, free trade
G20 Summit
At odds wth Trump, emerging giants back Paris deal, free trade
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2017 / 3:00 PM / in 19 hours

MOVES-Citi promotes Raja to EMEA head of credit trading

Steve Slater

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - Citigroup has promoted Amit Raja to head of credit markets trading for Europe, Middle East and Africa, filling the position left vacant by Fred Jallot's departure in April.

Raja had been global head of distressed trading since 2014. He will remain the head of European leveraged trading, but the US distressed credit trading team, which previously reported to him, will now report to Brian Archer.

Raja will have responsibility - with the credit trading product heads - for all credit trading businesses in the region, including commercial paper, investment grade, high yield, loans, distressed, EM credit, structured credit and credit opportunities, the bank said in a memo seen by IFR.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.