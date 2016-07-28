BRIEF-Al-Salam Group Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago
HONG KONG, July 28 (IFR) - Citic CLSA has hired Kelvin Leung as head of syndicate, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Leung was most recently a director on the Asian equity syndicate desk at Credit Suisse, where he spent nine years.
Leung replaces Stuart Wilson, who left Citic CLSA last month. He will be based in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Fiona Lau Writing by Steve Garton; Editing By Dharsan Singh)
