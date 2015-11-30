BRIEF-Zhejiang Dong Ri to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 17
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.01 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 16
HONG KONG, Nov 30 (IFR) - Yu Zhao has been appointed Citic CLSA's head of China corporate finance and capital markets.
She will report to Andrew Low, international head of corporate finance and capital markets. Zhao will be based in Hong Kong.
Prior to her new role, Zhao was a managing director and head of China investment bank and corporate client solutions at CIMB and RBS.
She has also worked at JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse.
Citic CLSA was created when China's Citic Securities acquired CLSA in 2013 and integrated it with its Hong Kong-based international arm, Citic Securities International. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.01 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 16
HONG KONG, May 10 Supply of copper scrap has tightened recently after growing in the first quarter of the year, David Lilley, partner and co-founder of metals hedge fund and trader RK Capital Management, said on Wednesday.