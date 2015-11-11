BRIEF-Kina Securities says signed trade finance agreement with ADB
* Kina Securities and Asian Development Bank (ADB) sign first trade finance agreement in Papua New Guinea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Nov 11 (IFR) - Citigroup has promoted James Arnold and Ian Campbell to respectively head the bank's Australian and New Zealand debt capital markets syndication and origination desks.
The promotions follow Alex Hayes-Griffin's appointment as head of European cross-border debt capital markets, based in London.
Hayes-Griffin served as Citigroup's head of the Australian and New Zealand debt capital markets business since joining the bank from HSBC in 2011. (Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)
* Qtrly group's revenue increased by 122.6 percent to 164.9 million rgt