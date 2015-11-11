SYDNEY, Nov 11 (IFR) - Citigroup has promoted James Arnold and Ian Campbell to respectively head the bank's Australian and New Zealand debt capital markets syndication and origination desks.

The promotions follow Alex Hayes-Griffin's appointment as head of European cross-border debt capital markets, based in London.

Hayes-Griffin served as Citigroup's head of the Australian and New Zealand debt capital markets business since joining the bank from HSBC in 2011. (Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)