LONDON, July 28 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Valery Barrier
as head of equity capital markets for France, Benelux and
Switzerland. He joins the firm in November and will report to
Ken Robins, head of ECM for the Europe, Middle East and Africa
region.
Barrier brings 18 years of capital markets experience
including six years at Deutsche Bank. Prior to that, he was at
Credit Suisse and Merrill Lynch. He has spent most of his career
in ECM, but also served in acquisition finance, leverage finance
and M&A.
