LONDON, July 28 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Valery Barrier as head of equity capital markets for France, Benelux and Switzerland. He joins the firm in November and will report to Ken Robins, head of ECM for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Barrier brings 18 years of capital markets experience including six years at Deutsche Bank. Prior to that, he was at Credit Suisse and Merrill Lynch. He has spent most of his career in ECM, but also served in acquisition finance, leverage finance and M&A. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)