LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - Citigroup has promoted Kristine Braden to the position of chief country officer and corporate and investment banking head for Switzerland. She will take up the role on April 1.

She will report to Western European cluster head Zdenek Turek in her CCO capacity to both Manuel Falco, CIB boss for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, and Zdenek for her corporate and investment banking responsibilities.

Braden joined the firm in 1998 and has worked in markets across Latin America, Asia-Pacific and EMEA. Most recently, she was the global subsidiaries group head for Europe, a role she has held since 2012.

She replaces Cathy Weir in the CCO role and David Spinks in the CIB role. Both are leaving the bank. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)