HONG KONG Feb 10 Citigroup 's top
technology-focused investment banker in Asia, Nikhil Eapen, will
leave the bank to join a company owned by Singapore state
investor Temasek, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Eapen will join Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd,
owned by Temasek, the source said, declining to be identified as
the matter is not yet public.
Eapen is head of technology, media and telecommunications in
the investment banking division of Citi in Asia Pacific.
A spokesman for Citi declined to comment.
ST Telemedia could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting By Denny Thomas and Lawrence White; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)