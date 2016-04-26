LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - Citigroup has confirmed that Stuart Field will join the bank from Credit Suisse as managing director in its UK corporate broking team.

His clients at the Swiss bank include financial institution groups and those in the technology, media and telecom field.

Field will report to Michael Lavelle and Andrew Seaton. He starts at the bank in late July.

Citi has also appointed Piers Davison from JP Morgan as head of EMEA FIG this week. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)