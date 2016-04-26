BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - Citigroup has confirmed that Stuart Field will join the bank from Credit Suisse as managing director in its UK corporate broking team.
His clients at the Swiss bank include financial institution groups and those in the technology, media and telecom field.
Field will report to Michael Lavelle and Andrew Seaton. He starts at the bank in late July.
Citi has also appointed Piers Davison from JP Morgan as head of EMEA FIG this week. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO