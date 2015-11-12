LONDON, Nov 12 (IFR) - Citigroup has created a European cross border team to cover debt capital markets with the aim of "bringing international issuers outside EMEA into European debt capital markets" as it seeks to capitalise on a growing business pie.

The group will be led by Alex Hayes-Griffin, who has just returned to London after five years heading the bank's Australia and New Zealand DCM team.

"While issuance volumes in Europe for European borrowers have declined moderately, they have grown for our US and global clients," said William Weaver, head of EMEA DCM and syndicate. "This is a big opportunity and one that we think will remain. As this market grows, it makes sense to invest in it more."

US names accounted for 35% of euro corporate volumes this year, a dramatic increase on the previous year. In 2010, they made up just 10% of volumes. The attractive cost of funding has been one of the lures for issuers and is likely to remain the case as the US and Europe rate cycles bifurcate.

Furthermore, a lot of US companies are global and so are not only looking for funding arbitrage opportunities.

"They have businesses and assets in Europe that they need to fund. They can also issue long dated debt and match that with their liabilities," said Weaver.

Weaver said Citigroup also wanted to leverage its global client base outside the US.

Hayes-Griffin will be supported by Bruno Saenz de Miera from the EMEA corporate DCM team and Xixi Sun from CEEMEA DCM. He will report to Weaver and Peter Aherne, head of North America DCM, syndicate and new products. (Reporting by Helene Durand and Chris Spink, editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)