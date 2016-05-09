NEW YORK, May 9 (IFR) - Citigroup has named Dan Keegan and
Murray Roos as co-heads of global equities, according to a memo
obtained by IFR on Monday.
They will report to Paco Ybarra, the bank's global head of
markets and securities services, and the moves are effective
immediately.
Keegan and Roos replace Derek Bandeen, Citigroup's head of
equities, who announced his retirement in April but remained in
the position until a replacement was found.
Keegan joined Citigroup in 2007 as part of the bank's
acquisition of Automated Trading Desk, and was previously head
of equities Americas.
Roos joined Citigroup last July as global head of equity and
prime finance sales, coming from Deutsche Bank, where he was
co-head of its European equities business and global co-head of
their prime business.
Keegan and Roos take over leadership of the group as
Citigroup pushes to wring as much as US$900m a quarter from
equities trading.
The bank has averaged below that over the past three years.
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Natalie Harrison and
Marc Carnegie)