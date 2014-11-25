BRIEF-Republic Airways says reorganization plan receives final approval
* Republic Airways plan of reorganization receives final approval
LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - The eurozone's largest bank by market value Santander has hired Ben Molony from Citigroup in what is believed to be a newly created capital solutions role, according to market sources.
Molony left Citigroup on Monday and the US bank is considering a replacement but no immediate plans have yet been made, according to a source.
Santander and Molony were unavailable for comment. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan and Helene Durand; Editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)
* Republic Airways plan of reorganization receives final approval
* Optima Specialty Steel, says has entered into a plan support agreement with Optima Acquisition Source text for Eikon: