NEW YORK, July 30 A senior member of Citigroup
Inc's energy and commodities team in Houston has left the
New York-based bank, it said on Wednesday without giving a
reason.
Deepanshu Pandita described himself on his LinkedIn page as
Citi's director of power & gas options, and the bank said he was
also its head of cross-commodity derivatives.
He joined Citigroup in May 2011.
A Citi spokesman confirmed the departure but declined to
elaborate. Pandita was not immediately available for comment.
His exit from Citi was first reported on Wednesday by energy
news portal Sparkspread.
Pandita's LinkedIn page showed he had been director of power
and gas options at Deutsche Bank AG before coming to
Citi.
His previous positions included portfolio manager at
Milwaukee-based asset manager Stark Investments and trader at
Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel. He also worked at two
utilities: Williams Energy as director of quantitative analytics
and Entergy Corp as strategy manager.
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)