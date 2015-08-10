LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Stephen Roti
from Nomura to be the bank's global head of corporate equity
derivatives. He will be based in New York and reports to global
head of equity derivatives James Boyle, global head of capital
markets origination Tyler Dickson, and corporate sales head
Andres Recoder.
Roti comes with more than 20 years of structuring and
origination experience. At Nomura, he was most recently head of
equity capital markets for the Americas. Before Nomura, he
worked at Barclays, where he was global head of equity-linked
origination in New York.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)