LONDON, March 24 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Samad
Sirohey head of debt capital markets for Emerging Europe, the
Middle East and Africa, according to an internal memo seen by
IFR.
Sirohey, who will return to London from Dubai, replaces
William Weaver who became head of EMEA, debt capital markets
last month.
Sirohey started his career at Citigroup in 1994, and joined
the CEEMEA DCM origination team in London in 1997. He became
co-head of CEEMEA DCM before moving to Dubai in 2008 where he
led the Middle East DCM business and ran global Islamic banking
as CEO of Citigroup Islamic Investment Bank.
Weaver replaced Paul Young, who left Citigroup in December
to join Mitsubishi UFJ Securities.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Alex Chambers)